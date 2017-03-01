Arroyo back on mound following illness
Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo threw in the bullpen Wednesday, marking his first time back on the mound after being out several days with a stomach virus. Arroyo, a non-roster invitee, is trying to make a comeback after two seasons out of the big leagues due to elbow and shoulder injuries.
