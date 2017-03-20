Adleman, Stephenson make latest rotation bids vs. Dodgers

Yasmani Grandal slugged a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe added a two-run double in a six-run fourth inning as the Dodgers beat the Reds, 6-5, on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Rich Hill started for the Dodgers and allowed one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings, but he struggled with his fastball command and issued three four-pitch walks to go with three strikeouts.

