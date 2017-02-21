Williams: Reds have 'optimism for future'
Dick Williams is in his 12th season with the Reds, his second as general manager and first as the president of baseball operations for the club. Williams took over the baseball department from Walt Jocketty after the 2016 season and added the title of president in December.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
