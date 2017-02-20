What We Learned: Happy Pitchers and Catchers Day
The recent haul that the Reds got for second baseman Brandon Phillips may be a cautionary tale of what will happen to the Brewers if they wait to trade Braun until after his full no-trade clause is in place. Another group of rankings are out, and this one placed seven of the Brewers prospects in the top 101 prospects in baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
