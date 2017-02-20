What to expect from Scott Feldman with the Cincinnati Reds
It seems that having a bearded, veteran, former Houston Astros righty in the rotation for 2017 was always on the minds of the Cincinnati Reds front office since the end of last season. One whose fastball topped out around 90 mph, whose career ERA sat in the mid to low 4's, and who was projected by most avid projectors to post both an ERA and FIP right around 4.40 this upcoming season.
