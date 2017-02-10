The Front Row: Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds open spring...
The sun is out this morning, and all is right with the world because pitchers and catchers for the Cincinnati Reds report to spring training today, same as they did for the Cleveland Indians a day earlier. The Indians hit the ground running, or, at least stretching – hey, this is baseball, relax – with the knowledge that they came within a whisker of winning their first World Series since 1948 on an unseasonably warm night last November.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
