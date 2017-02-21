Storen eyeing Redsa closer role
Drew Storen is comfortable with his catcher, and that's important for a former closer who is trying to earn the role with the Cincinnati Reds. Storen attended high school in Indiana with Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, who lobbied for him to join Cincinnati in the offseason.
