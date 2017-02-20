Stephenson looks to use rookie lessons in '17
The eight big league starts Robert Stephenson made for the Reds last season, especially the six in September, were not wasted opportunities, even though the right-hander often struggled. For Stephenson, the experience was valuable and something he's taken into Spring Training this year.
