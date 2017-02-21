Signing Anthony DeSclafani long-term would show the Reds have learned from Homer Bailey's extension

It has become increasingly hard to remember, I know, but there was a once a time when ' Homer Bailey ' wasn't the equivalent of a four-letter word in the world of the Cincinnati Reds . Before his litany of arm issues - and before he signed his contract extension - a then 27 year old Bailey was fresh off his career-best season, a year that saw him post career highs in IP , strikeouts , ERA , K/9 , and bWAR in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.