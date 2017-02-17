Shoulder issue keeps Travieso a bit behind
Nick Travieso would like nothing more than to be among the fleet of young Reds pitchers to show what they have from the mound this spring. But Travieso is behind schedule, slightly, because of a shoulder issue.
