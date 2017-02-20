Reds' Scott Feldman won't pitch for Israel in WBC
Scott Feldman won't compete in the World Baseball Classic for Israel, choosing instead to get ready to fill a spot in the Cincinnati Reds' rotation. Feldman said Tuesday that he has turned down the opportunity to pitch in the WBC.
