Reds' Scott Feldman won't pitch for Israel in WBC

Scott Feldman won't compete in the World Baseball Classic for Israel, choosing instead to get ready to fill a spot in the Cincinnati Reds' rotation. Feldman said Tuesday that he has turned down the opportunity to pitch in the WBC.

