Reds' minor-league system ranked 13th

Reds' minor-league system ranked No. 13 by Baseball America Eight players added in the last year are part of the Reds' top 30 prospects list by Baseball America Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2kU0P00 Cincinnati Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin singles in the seventh inning during the Cactus League game between the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, March 3, 2016, at Goodyear Ballpark, in Goodyear, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.