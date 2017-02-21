Reds leaders don't want to settle for...

Reds leaders don't want to settle for 'moral victories'

16 hrs ago

As Reds manager Bryan Price and general manager and president of baseball operations Dick Williams gathered with their peers at the Cactus League Media Day event on Tuesday afternoon, many of the reporters' attention was trained on the teams that are viewed as contenders in 2017. Meanwhile, the Reds are still largely viewed as a rebuilding club.

