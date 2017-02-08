Reds hope they've stabilized with bet...

Reds hope they've stabilized with better rotation, bullpen

4 hrs ago

When the Reds appeared to be finally finished trading away top players, they made one more deal that reminded everyone they're not quite there yet. By sending Dan Straily - their top starter from 2016 - to the Marlins for three prospects last month, Cincinnati showed that it's still in the midst of a massive rebuilding project.

Chicago, IL

