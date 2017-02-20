Questions left to answer on Reds' 25-...

Questions left to answer on Reds' 25-man roster

18 hrs ago

Every Spring Training, Reds manager Bryan Price writes his camp roster on a dry-erase board next to the desk in his office. As the days pass, the list of names on the board becomes shorter -- and reaches 25. How the Reds arrive at their Opening Day roster is part of the annual intrigue of Spring Training.

