Must-read: Lorezen's first career home run was a tribute to his late father

Reds' reliever Michael Lorenzen hit his first career home run two days after his father died. An extraordinary feat for most pitchers was made even more poignant under unusual and heartbreaking circumstances; as Lorenzen told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon , he had difficulty taking his place at the plate during the seventh inning of the Reds' 9-2 finish.

