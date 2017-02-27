Major League Baseball wants fan-friendlier batting practice

Matt Moore allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings Sunday in his first game since he left Game 4 of the 2016 National League Division Series with a 5-2 lead over the Cubs who came back to win 6-5. Matt Moore allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings Sunday in his first game since he left Game 4 of the 2016 National League Division Series with a 5-2 lead over the Cubs who came back to win 6-5.

