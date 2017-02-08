LIVE: WBC 2017 rosters being unveiled

The 16 teams that will battle for the title in the fourth World Baseball Classic are officially set, and the final rosters In less than a month, the premier global baseball competition will begin with first-round pool play in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Mexico. The second round is slated for March 12-19, with Pool A and B winners and runners-up meeting in another round-robin format in Tokyo, while the teams that emerge from Pools C and D will match up at Petco Park in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.