Jennings looking for fresh start with new club
After being selected by the Rays in the 2006 Draft, going through their system and spending seven big league seasons with Tampa Bay, the end of his time there was marred by injuries, leaving Jennings hoping for a fresh start. "That's part of moving on, moving on to a new team, new players, new thought process," Jennings said.
