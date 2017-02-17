Eric Hosmer Says He'll Enter Free Agency Without Royals Contract by Opening Day
With one more year remaining on his current deal, Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is already looking ahead to 2018. Hosmer told Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal on Sunday he'll enter free agency next winter should he and the Royals fail to agree to a new contract by Opening Day.
