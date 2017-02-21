Edwin gets first Indians RBI in debut vs. Reds
It didn't take long for Edwin Encarnacion to look comfortable in an Indians uniform. The sound of his powerful swing made that clear on Saturday afternoon, when Cleveland's new slugger delivered the club's first run of the spring season.
