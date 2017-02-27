Corbin, D-backs fan 10 in win over Reds

19 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Patrick Corbin took a good first step in his bid to secure a spot in the D-backs' rotation by tossing a pair of scoreless innings Monday afternoon as Arizona beat the Reds, 6-1, at Salt River Fields. Corbin, who struggled while in the rotation last season and wound up being moved to the bullpen in August, did not allow a hit while walking one and striking out three.

