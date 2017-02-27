Cincinnati Reds watch as Bronson Arroyo takes his first step towards making the team
The Cincinnati Reds let Bronson Arroyo pitch batting practice to Aristides Aquino, Brandon Dixon, and Gabriel Guerrero. None of the three batters have much of a chance to make the team following the signing of Desmond Jennings and Ryan Raburn.
