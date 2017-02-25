Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Nick Senzel is only the second best third base prospect
The Cincinnati Reds have the second best third base prospect in all of baseball and he's almost ready for the show. The Cincinnati Reds used the second pick of the 2016 draft on Nick Senzel.
