Cincinnati Reds show faith in prospect Amir Garrett with the trade of starter Dan Straily

Recently MLB's Pipeline named Cincinnati Reds' prospect Amir Garrett as the number six left-handed prospect in all of baseball. The top overall left-handed prospect is the Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, who should be in Milwaukee this season sometime.

