Cincinnati Reds' Pitching Staff Ready...

Cincinnati Reds' Pitching Staff Ready to Make Some Noise in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

Is the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff ready to move on from 2016 and piece together a better year in 2017? All can clearly see the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff severely lacks that championship quality. It's a running theme throughout the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC