Cincinnati Reds lost reserve oufielder Scott Selsky to the Boston Red Sox via the waiver wire
For a team that has had trouble consistently getting on base, letting Selsky go doesn't make much sense for the Cincinnati Reds. As he came up through the minors, Selsky regularly had an OBP above .350.
