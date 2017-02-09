Cincinnati Reds links - Opening Day starting rotation takes shape
Perhaps the only thing that could possibly match the attrition seen in the starting pitching ranks of the Cincinnati Reds over the last year or so is, fortunately, that same group's depth. With the news yesterday of Homer Bailey's umpteenth elbow surgery again putting him on the shelf on the eve of a new season, it's almost worth digging back through the various arms that have both made starts for the Reds and subsequently seen their starting spots vacated due to injury, or the fear thereof.
