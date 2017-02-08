Cincinnati Reds' Homer Bailey likely to start 2017 on disabled list
Since that signing, he has a 11-9 record and a 4.68 ERA in 31 games. On Wednesday, Bailey hit another roadblock when he had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.
