Cincinnati Reds' heir apparent to first baseman Joey Votto is third baseman Eugenio Suarez

The Cincinnati Reds have a plan in place to transition Joey Votto from an everyday first baseman to a back-up player. Entering 2017 Votto is already 33. His last two seasons have been his first and fourth best offensively in his ten year MLB career as he has chased the MVP , but it is still time to talk about his future.

