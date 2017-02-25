Cincinnati Reds have three new starti...

Cincinnati Reds have three new starting pitchers as spring training starts after trading Dan Straily

The Cincinnati Reds spent most of the off-season looking for a starting pitcher before trading one of theirs away. The Cincinnati Reds spent the first two months of the off-season trying to find another starter to compete with their prospects before sending away Dan Straily .

