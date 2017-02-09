Cincinnati Reds have a wide open race for time behind the plate in 2017
With the unsure status of Devin Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart unable to hold up for an entire season, the Cincinnati Reds are looking at all of their catchers this spring. The Cincinnati Reds have collected an assortment of catchers that all appear capable of adding something positive at the major league level.
