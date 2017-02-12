Cincinnati Reds had some of the fastest and slowest base stealers in MLB in 2016
It should surprise no one that the Cincinnati Reds' centerfielder, Billy Hamilton, is the second fastest average stealer of second base in all of baseball. Only Terrance Gore of the Kansas City Royals averaged less time when stealing second base.
