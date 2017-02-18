Cincinnati Reds' 2016 bullpen - a look back at what really happened last season
No pitcher was used more in high leverage situations for the Cincinnati Reds than Raisel Iglesias. Of his 32 relief appearances, he had 24 clean appearances were he neither allowed an inherited runner to score nor allowed an earned run.
