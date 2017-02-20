BenFred: Reds' plodding rebuild will again help Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto flips the ball to the pitcher covering first to retire St. Louis Cardinals' Brandon Moss to end the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto flips the ball to the pitcher covering first to retire St. Louis Cardinals' Brandon Moss to end the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
