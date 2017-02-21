Beede strong against Reds, not focused on competition
But it should cause the Giants' decision-makers -- who already regard Beede as essential to the franchise's future success -- to continue to watch the 23-year-old right-hander even more closely, as he progresses toward the berth in the rotation that he should likely claim in the future. per MLBPipeline.com, displayed a veteran's toughness in his spring debut when he coaxed a harmless grounder to shortstop from Joey Votto with two runners on and two outs in the fourth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC