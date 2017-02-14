Bailey remains optimistic after latest surgery
Reds right-hander Homer Bailey 's latest elbow surgery last week, an arthroscopic procedure to remove bone chips, has him hopeful that his injury woes might finally be behind him. But Bailey also knows his own recent history all too well.
