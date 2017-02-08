Bailey out 4-6 weeks after right elbow surgery
The Reds' hopes to have pitcher Homer Bailey 's arm troubles behind him for good took a downturn. Bailey had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to remove small bone spurs from his right elbow, the club revealed.
