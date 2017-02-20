2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect ...

2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Ian Kahaloa is your #19 prospect

The former 5th-round pick out of Hawaii had another solid performance in his second year in the minors, with a 2.11 ERA over 59.2 innings. The 19 year-old righty is another solid addition to the long list of encouraging pitching prospects in the Reds ' system right now.

Chicago, IL

