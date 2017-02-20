2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect ...

2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Gavin LaValley Is Your #24 Prospect

Gavin LaValley has slid down the list a little bit since last year, but that has more to do with the depth in the system than this play in 2016. LaValley put up the best numbers of his young professional career, and looks to continue his improvement into 2017.

