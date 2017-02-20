2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Alfredo Rodriguez is your #17 Prospect
Alfredo Rodriguez finally cracks our prospect rankings at #17. The signing, which cost the Reds $7 million last July, was somewhat controversial among fans considering his ability to hit the ball is somewhat lacking.
