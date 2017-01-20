We all may be overlooking Arismendy Alcantara
Ask around, and you'll be hard pressed to find many folks who considered 2016 to be a monumental success. Cincinnati Reds farmhand Zach Vincej just might be one of those few, however, as the former 37th round pick out of Pepperdine University is fresh off the best year of his professional career, having taken home a Minor League Gold Glove for his sparkling work at SS for AA Pensacola.
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
