We all may be overlooking Arismendy Alcantara

Ask around, and you'll be hard pressed to find many folks who considered 2016 to be a monumental success. Cincinnati Reds farmhand Zach Vincej just might be one of those few, however, as the former 37th round pick out of Pepperdine University is fresh off the best year of his professional career, having taken home a Minor League Gold Glove for his sparkling work at SS for AA Pensacola.

