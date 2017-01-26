The Reds Caravan will culminate with ...

The Reds Caravan will culminate with the Caravan Finale on Sunday at the Florence Mall.

17 hrs ago Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

It's two months from Opening Day, and some baseball fans are actually leaving the Tri-State to see the Reds on the road for their annual caravan. The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will travel more than 3,300 miles with stops in five states over four days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

