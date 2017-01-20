Royals pitcher Ventura killed in car wreck

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Miami Marlins have acquired right-hander Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor leaguers Replacing Jose Fernandez will be a collective task for the Miami Marlins, with 14-game winner Dan Straily joining the effort Thursday Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the 1-month mark since a heart and kidney transplant with no signs of rejection Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the 1-month mark since a heart and kidney transplant with no signs of rejection Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short Infielder Trevor Plouffe has finalized ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.