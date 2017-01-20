Reds Inbox: How will GMs react to Phillips' veto?

We're just over a month away from Reds pitchers and catchers reporting to Goodyear, Ariz., so it's a great time to tackle another set of your questions about the season ahead. Will the news of Brandon Phillips ' blocked trade influence MLB general managers to trade players before they reach the 10-and-5 benchmark? -- @theplaceofgrace via Twitter You better believe that every Major League baseball operations department had the 10-and-5 dates flagged for their long-tenured players long before Phillips blocked deals.

