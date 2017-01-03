Reds hoping to add veteran catching d...

Reds hoping to add veteran catching depth

18 hrs ago

The Reds' offseason shopping list includes adding catching depth behind Devin Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart . But for that spot to be filled, a potential third catcher might have to take a leap of faith and have a willingness to be flexible.

Chicago, IL

