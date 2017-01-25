Reds go to bat for NKY high schools
Reds go to bat for NKY high schools Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth Healthcare join forces to enhance high school baseball in Northern Kentucky. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jr3zjX Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart talks about the importance of maintaining good grades as a high school athlete to open doors for a future beyond sports during an event at the Town & Country Athletic Center in Wilder, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC