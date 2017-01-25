Reds go to bat for NKY high schools

Reds go to bat for NKY high schools

Reds go to bat for NKY high schools Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth Healthcare join forces to enhance high school baseball in Northern Kentucky. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jr3zjX Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart talks about the importance of maintaining good grades as a high school athlete to open doors for a future beyond sports during an event at the Town & Country Athletic Center in Wilder, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

