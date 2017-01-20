Reds Caravan stops in Zanesville

Each year different players, broadcasters, and team executives on the Caravan make stops at towns throughout the region. In Zanesville hall of fame radio announcer Marty Brennaman, outfielder Scott Schebler, assistant general manger Nick Krall, and former Red's player Dmitri young, all stopped at WHIZ to meet fans and talk baseball.

