Reds Caravan kicks off tomorrow
The annual Reds Caravan will kick off tomorrow, and chances are it'll be coming to a city near you. The Caravan has four separate legs, divided into the North, South, East, and West territories of the Reds viewing area, covering five different states and around 3,300 total miles.
