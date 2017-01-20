Reds, Billy Hamilton avoid arbitratio...

Reds, Billy Hamilton avoid arbitration with 1 year $2.625 million deal

21 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

Friday marks the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange dollar amounts, and the Cincinnati Reds have four such players with whom they'll be negotiating terms. Zack Cozart , Blake Wood , Tony Cingrani , and Billy Hamilton constitute the team's arb-eligible portion for the 2017 season, and it was Billy Hamilton who became the first to settle on an agreed upon number with the Reds, as Fan Rag's Jon Heyman reported.

